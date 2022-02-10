Brokerages Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT at $30.71

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $54,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,661 shares of company stock worth $3,278,396. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Personalis by 527.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 47,768 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Personalis stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 500,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,625. The company has a market cap of $539.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. Personalis has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $42.65.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

