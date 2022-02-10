Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Price Target at $177.65

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.86.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

