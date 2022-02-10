Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Target Price at GBX 588.43

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 584.83 ($7.91).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

STAN stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 566 ($7.65). 5,895,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,105,697. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 573.60 ($7.76). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 480.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 460.47. The company has a market cap of £17.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.