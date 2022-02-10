Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.27 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 276,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after buying an additional 175,840 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after buying an additional 199,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

