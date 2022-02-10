Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.27 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.52.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
