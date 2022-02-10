Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

ZBH stock opened at $120.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 17,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

