Brokers Offer Predictions for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($4.34) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

STNG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $853.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.82. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after buying an additional 66,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after buying an additional 102,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 324,400 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

