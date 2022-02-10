Brokers Set Expectations for AGCO Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AGCO stock opened at $130.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

