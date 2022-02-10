Brokers Set Expectations for Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

TSN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

NYSE TSN opened at $98.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.