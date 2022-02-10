Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.38.

BEP opened at $34.66 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -174.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 69,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

