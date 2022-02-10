Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $82.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bruker by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after purchasing an additional 589,166 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,917,000 after purchasing an additional 556,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bruker has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

