Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

