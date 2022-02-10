Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.600-$10.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Brunswick also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,751. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.
