BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to C$23.00

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2022

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BSRTF. upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of BSRTF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 24,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,985. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.