BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to C$23.00

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BSRTF. upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of BSRTF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. 24,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,985. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

