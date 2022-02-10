Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $781.27

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 781.27 ($10.56) and traded as low as GBX 678 ($9.17). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 681 ($9.21), with a volume of 125,193 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($11.09) target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 735.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 780.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.16.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

