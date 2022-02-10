BWS Financial Trims Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Target Price to $345.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its price objective lowered by BWS Financial from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Shares of UI stock opened at $253.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.69.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

