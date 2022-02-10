C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

CCCC opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,437,932 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 1,144,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,864,000 after purchasing an additional 507,389 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

