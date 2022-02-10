Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.34

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.34 and last traded at $65.34, with a volume of 2123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,649 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

