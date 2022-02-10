CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.140-$18.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Shares of CACI traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.20. The company had a trading volume of 122,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,769. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.53. CACI International has a 1-year low of $215.18 and a 1-year high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.00.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

