Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

