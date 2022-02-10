Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.09.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
