Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.78). Approximately 36 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The company has a market cap of £15.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.54.

About Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

