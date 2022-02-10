Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.78). Approximately 36 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.70).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 12.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The company has a market cap of £15.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.54.
