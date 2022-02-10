Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.160-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $174 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.22 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CALX. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.88.

CALX stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 922,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,529. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,750,250 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

