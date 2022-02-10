Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Camtek stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.45. 18,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

