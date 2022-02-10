Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Camtek stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.45. 18,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,672. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $49.60.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
