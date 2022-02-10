Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$21.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.11.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$11.37 and a 1-year high of C$17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.