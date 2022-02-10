Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 118.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $4,707,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Canada Goose by 48.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 336.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,719,000 after buying an additional 470,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

