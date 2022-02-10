Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$165.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total transaction of C$3,212,092.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$372,548.68. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$364,369.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492.

TSE:CM opened at C$164.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$153.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$149.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$112.52 and a 1-year high of C$167.50. The firm has a market cap of C$74.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.2100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

