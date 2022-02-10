Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 281,884 shares.The stock last traded at $24.67 and had previously closed at $24.72.
CAJ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.36.
About Canon (NYSE:CAJ)
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
