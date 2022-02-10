Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS.
Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $56.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 130,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
