Canopy Growth’s (WEED) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Cfra restated their hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Cfra currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.08.

WEED traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,465. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.25. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$8.42 and a 1 year high of C$60.50. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a PE ratio of -3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

