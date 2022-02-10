Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,956,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies makes up about 2.9% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $82,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 221,043 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after buying an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 66,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,068. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

