Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,125,000 Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125,000 shares during the quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Gores Guggenheim worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,699,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gores Guggenheim by 74,953.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,462 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,991,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

GGPI traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 175,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.