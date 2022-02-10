Capital One Financial Weighs in on NOV Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for NOV in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

NOV opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NOV by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 575.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

