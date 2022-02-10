Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

IVE traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,642. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.29 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

