Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of CAH opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.62%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 790,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,516,000 after buying an additional 740,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

