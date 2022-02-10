Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) CFO Purchases $36,400.00 in Stock

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $758.71 million, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSII. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

