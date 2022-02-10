CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.25

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 26887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

