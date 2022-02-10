Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Up 7.8%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.80. 16,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 522,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRS. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -27.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,041,000 after buying an additional 746,532 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 119,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.