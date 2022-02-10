Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.78.

NYSE:CARR opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

