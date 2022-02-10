Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Mizuho

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.78.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after buying an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after buying an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

