Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4,687.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 285,616 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,732,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 167,933 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

CRI stock opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.00. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $3,105,947.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,625. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

