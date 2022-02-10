Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $300.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.40% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Bank of America lowered their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a 52-week low of $130.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.