Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.63 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $381.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.13. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at $122,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.