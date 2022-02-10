Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$404 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.63 million.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $381.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.13. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
