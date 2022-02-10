Cashaa (CAS) Price Hits $0.0152 on Exchanges

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Cashaa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $333,994.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00104464 BTC.

Cashaa Coin Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 819,528,005 coins. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

