Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Down to $46.98

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.98, but opened at $44.74. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 1,477 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 49,058 shares of company stock worth $1,868,282 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $15,109,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 59,783 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

