Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Catalent reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock valued at $439,092,956. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,963,000 after purchasing an additional 647,484 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 69,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

