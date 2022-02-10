Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 149,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 249,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 782,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

