Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 78,057 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Hormel Foods makes up 0.4% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,171,000 after buying an additional 220,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $47.48. 35,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.