Caxton Associates LP Has $1.38 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 566,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,134,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,296,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDW traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.13. 20,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,869. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $148.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.87.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

