Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

NYSE OVV traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 220,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

