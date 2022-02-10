Caxton Associates LP Takes $1.25 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 151.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953 shares during the period. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 124.8% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,109,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

