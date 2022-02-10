Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.11.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average is $125.56.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

